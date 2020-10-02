Police: Two cars struck in gunfire

October 2, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they are investigating gunfire on Dana Street at about 10:49 Thursday night.

Police said video footage showed three men fleeing the area. Several shell casings were recovered in the roadway and two vehicles were struck by spent rounds.

No injuries were reported.

By ED LEWIS

[email protected]