Two vehicles reported stolen in Wilkes-Barre

October 2, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City police reported two vehicles were stolen with one of the cars found early Friday morning.

Police said a man reported his silver 2008 Range Rover Sport was stolen from his North Main Street residence just after 5 a.m. The owner told police the keys were left inside the vehicle he noticed was missing when he looked outside.

In the second incident, police said a man reported his vehicle was stolen at 2:13 a.m. The owner told police he was working on the vehicle and left the keys on the front seat. The vehicle was later found in the area of Wilkes-Barre Area’s Daniel J. Flood Elementary School on North Washington Street.

In another incident police did not say is related, police on their Facebook page released surveillance pictures of an unknown man who stole an item from a porch of a North Washington Street home and a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4109.