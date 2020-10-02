10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County

October 2, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,157; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,656 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,816 cases and 134 deaths.

