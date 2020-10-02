Carey Avenue stabbing under investigation

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Carey Avenue on Friday evening.

Officers on scene from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department were focused on a residence on the corner of Carey Avenue and Beekman Street, where they confirmed that a stabbing had taken place.

According to police on scene, the victim’s wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening and he was able to transport himself to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time, but officers remain on scene. More information will follow as it becomes available.