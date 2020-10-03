Downtown WB group touts Chalkfest, reviews IDA survey results

WILKES-BARRE — At its virtual meeting Friday, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association discussed several events and reviewed the recently released results of the International Downtown Association (IDA) survey.
Larry Newman, executive director at the Diamond City Partnership, said the downtown group discussed the Riverfront Parks Committee’s “Chalkfest” event, which will be held Saturday on the River Common from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chalk will be provided to all kids, and masks are required, Newman said.
Also discussed was a promotion that Barnes & Noble is organizing to utilize the leftover Easter eggs from the Public Square Easter Egg Hunt that was canceled this past spring due to the pandemic.
During his report, Newman reviewed the findings of the IDA Consumer Survey in detail.
Newman also reviewed the extent to which downtown businesses have been able to utilize the various emergency grant and loan programs that have been made available to date by the federal, state, and local governments.
He reminded everyone about the new Luzerne County COVID-19 Grant Program.
Newman said the application portal for the Luzerne County COVID-19 Grant Program opened Thursday, and eligible businesses will have a two-week window to apply — with the application portal closing at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14.
He said grants are available for Luzerne County businesses with annual revenues (prior to March 1, 2020) of $500,000 or less and 15 or fewer full-time employees (FTEs). Grants are also available for non-profit organizations.
IDA report in review
Newman said the results of the survey revealed that understanding the feelings and priorities of local residents regarding reopening, safety protocols and their comfort level in returning to businesses is critically important for downtown Wilkes-Barre’s pandemic recovery.
Newman said local responses to the national survey assessing consumer confidence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed:
• The types of businesses and events that Luzerne County residents currently feel most comfortable patronizing.
• The most important factors in making local consumers feel more comfortable while shopping, dining or attending public gatherings.
• Local respondents’ opinions about the pace of reopening.
• And other information that will assist local businesses and officials in making more informed decisions about the best way to facilitate the reopening process.
Newman said DCP was one of 23 downtown management organizations across the United States to work with the IDA in administering the survey, which was conducted across the nation this past summer. Some 359 residents of Luzerne County participated, and the report compares the local results to the overall pool of respondents from the US and Canada.
Key survey findings:
• Survey responses reveal that restaurants with outdoor seating rank highest among the types of businesses and events that Luzerne County residents currently feel comfortable patronizing, while indoor concerts and performances rank lowest.
• Survey respondents indicate that requiring masks for employees and customers, regular cleaning and providing hand sanitizer are the most important ways of making local consumers feel more comfortable while shopping, dining or attending public gatherings at the present time.
• Regarding the pace of reopening, 41% of local respondents feel that the pace of reopening is about right, while 33% said that things are moving too slowly, and 23% said things are reopening too quickly.
Newman said compared with the overall national sample, local respondents were more comfortable with the pace of reopening and less likely to say things are moving too fast. Wilkes-Barre residents were also more comfortable with outdoor events, indoor restaurant seating, gyms, salons, etc. than the national sample.
While local respondents were slightly less likely to have changed their spending patterns than the national average, the differences were very modest.
Newman said it’s clear that enterprises in the most affected sectors will continue to require financial assistance if they are to survive. To date, Newman said initiatives such as Luzerne County’s new COVID-19 Grant program, the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Emergency Relief Loan Program, and the various assistance programs offered by state and federal government have been critical lifelines.
