Yudichak: Wolf’s decision to shut down state’s economy ‘arbitrary’

WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. John Yudichak Friday said many family-owned small business, which have operated for generations, have been forced to close their doors for what he said was “an arbitrary decision” by a small group of Gov. Tom Wolf’s staff.
“That group of staff members were neither informed by the expertise of health care and economic professionals, nor did these decisions benefit from the public accountability that comes with moving such discussion through the legislative process,” Yudichak said.
Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, made the comments —and much more — at the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast, held at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre and virtually broadcast.
Also attending were: State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; and Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley. Andy Mehalshick of WBRE moderated the event that was sponsored by Geisinger.
“From the very first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have urged all leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to put partisan politics aside and work in a collaborative fashion to protect both lives and livelihoods,” Yudichak said. “In the disruptive and consequently decision to shut down small businesses in Pennsylvania, it is clear that those efforts at collaborative, accountable leadership were abandon by the governor’s office. Moving forward, it is my hope we can improve upon the mistakes of these early decisions and work together to mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus on our communities and jump-start a robust economic recovery.”
Yudichak said downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses have suffered because two of the largest employers have not returned operations to their buildings: Guard/Berkshire Hathaway with close to 1,000 employees; and Highmark, with 600-plus workers.
Yudichak said downtown businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores have seen a sharp decline is customer traffic.
“We looked behind the curtain and found that the decision to shut down was made by the governor’s policy staff, not business and health care experts,” Yudichak said. “There should have been a collaboration to make these decisions, not a small group of partisan policy staffers.”
Yudichak said on in September, U.S. District Judge William Stickman declared Gov. Wolf’s executive orders related to gathering limits and business shutdowns were unconstitutional. Then on Oct. 1, Third Circuit Chief Judge Brooks Smith granted the governor’s request to stay the impact of Judge Stickman’s order. The governor’s executive orders will remain in force until the appeal is decided.
The group of elected officials also discussed the region’s infrastructure, citing the need for bridge and road repairs.
“This is no small challenge,” said Carroll, who sits on the House transportation Committee. “While Northeastern Pennsylvania has seen several tremendous transportation projects, more is needed.”
Kaufer noted that federal dollars are needed for these projects. McGinley said should Liquid Fuels funding be reduced, the county would be unable to address many of the needed repairs to bridges and roads.
“We have to pass a balanced budget,” Kaufer said. “We can;t print money or deficit-spend.”
Carroll added, “The challenges are very real.”
Pashinski said the approach to education during the COVID-19 pandemic has been on target. He said the state prioritized providing the needed electronic equipment for virtual classroom teaching.
However, Pashinski said the need for statewide broadband service remains to assure rural areas have the ability to connect electronically.
“If we don’t get this done, Pennsylvania will be at a great disadvantage,” Pashinski said.
Yudichak said he has four young children, one in high school and four in elementary school. He said he has seen first-hand the virtual classroom process at work.
“There have been challenges,” he said. “But there have been many lessons learned too.”
McGinley ended the session by noting that the county is facing a $5 million deficit.
“We begin our budget process on Oct. 13,” he said.
