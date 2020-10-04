36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County over two days

October 4, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County over a two-day period and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,193; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,713 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,826 cases and 134 deaths.

Maggi Mumma, Deputy Press Secretary at the Department of Health, said there was a delay for Saturday’s report. She said the Department of Health will be sharing those numbers Sunday through a press release as soon as that is available.

