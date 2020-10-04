Child, 3, dies after being hit by vehicle in Plymouth

By Kevin Carroll [email protected]

PLYMOUTH — A three-year-old child was killed on Saturday after being accidentally struck by a motor vehicle.

According to a release from the Luzerne County Coroner’s office, police and emrgency units responded to the borough around 4 p.m. amid reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The child was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Saturday evening from multiple traumatic injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Plymouth Borough Police Department, with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The death has been ruled accidental, and no autopsy is being performed.