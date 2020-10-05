Wilkes-Barre police investigating fatal shooting

October 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Breaking News, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A man was killed and two women were critically injured in a shooting near the Luzerne County Courthouse early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on West North Street near North River Street where a man was found dead outside a vehicle just after 12 a.m. Two women at the scene were transported to an area hospital for gunshot wounds, according to several law enforcement sources and city police.

Several shell casings were recovered including cell phones.

“The incident is not considered a random act and no threat to the public is believed at this time,” according to a city police news release.

State police Forensic Services Unit and Luzerne County detectives are assisting in the investigation.

