Wilkes-Barre police investigating fatal shooting

KINGSTON — Perhaps Eric Conahan should stay out of Kingston.

For the second time in a year, police in Kingston arrested Conahan, 29, on drug possession charges when he was allegedly observed in the act of a drug deal on Wednesday.

Conahan’s latest arrest happened Wednesday when officers observed Conahan and a woman sitting inside a Toyota with its trunk tied down with a bungee cord. Conahan and the woman sat inside the vehicle for a length of time in a parking lot at Wyoming Avenue and Market Street.

Several officers were surveying Conahan knowing he was wanted for failure to appear in court on unrelated drug possession charges.

Court records say Conahan and the woman entered a store and were inside for nearly 30 minutes. While officers continued to watch Conahan, a man driving a Dodge parked in the lot and walked toward the store’s entrance before turning around to move the Dodge to park next to Conahan’s Toyota, court records say.

Police suspected a drug deal was going to happen based on their observations and knowledge of Conahan.

Conahan and the woman exited the store and met with the person inside the Dodge, court records say.

When officers moved in, Conahan initiated a foot chase discarding an item during the pursuit.

Police arrested Conahan after he was stunned by a Taser.

Conahan allegedly was in possession of a zipper pouch containing suspected marijuana, a bag of white powder and 31 heroin and fentanyl packets.

Police during the investigation learned Conahan was meeting with the man driving the Dart to provide heroin in exchange for renting a motel room, court records say.

A search of Conahan’s vehicle allegedly uncovered a bag of white powder, a plastic box containing packaging materials, and a zipper pouch containing Suboxone strips and crystal methamphetamine. Another zipper pouch found in the Toyota’s trunk contained suspected marijuana.

No charges have been filed against the other man and woman.

Police said Conahan was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on allegations he failed to appear for a court proceeding on drug possession charges.

In that case, Kingston police allegedly found multiple heroin packets with Conahan inside an apartment on West Market Street on Oct. 15, according to police.

Conahan, of Dougher Lane, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility, possession of a small amount of marijuana, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Webby noted prior drug convictions.