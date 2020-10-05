Man, 18, and juvenile captured rummaging through vehicles in Ashley

October 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

ASHLEY — Two people were arrested after borough police allege they were rummaging through vehicles on South Main Street early Monday morning.

Police said Jose Calva, 18, of Wilkes-Barre, was apprehended while going through a vehicle in the area of Family Dollar at about 1:30 a.m.

A 16-year-old boy from Wilkes-Barre was detained on South Main Street by Hanover Township police responding to assist in the incident.

Two other male suspects managed to elude capture, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old was released to a family member.

Both will be charged with theft from a vehicle, police said.

Police remind residents to remove items of value and to lock their vehicles.

By ED LEWIS

