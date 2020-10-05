State police: Man caused disturbance over fast food order

October 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton said a man caused a disturbance at Burger King over the length of time it took for his food order on Saturday.

According to a state police news release, a man was standing outside his vehicle facing oncoming vehicles in the drive-thru of Burger King on Barletta Road at about 12:30 a.m.

State police said the man was upset with how long his food order was taking and verbally threatened to harm employees. The man yelled and refused to leave the property, state police said.

His name was not released.

State police said the man will be cited with harassment, disorderly conduct and trespassing.