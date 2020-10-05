WBPD searching for man wanted on child rape charges

October 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant was issued for Barrkim Tyreaf Stallings, 28, charging him on child rape offenses over the weekend.

City police detectives charged Stallings with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, burglary and corruption of minors.

The alleged offense happened Sunday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stallings is asked to call Det. Thomas Harding at 570-208-4224. All tips are confidential.

By ED LEWIS

[email protected]