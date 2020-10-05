Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre police at a home on the corner of Carey Avenue and Beekman Street for a reported stabbing on Friday. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police have charged Aailyah Smith, 26, with aggravated assault and related offenses alleging she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument on Friday.

Police responded to a residence at Carey Avenue and Beekman Street for a reported stabbing just after 5 p.m.

Officers learned the victim was transported to an area hospital for a stab wound.

The victim told police at the hospital he was arguing with his girlfriend, Smith, throughout the day. He claimed Smith pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm when he was leaving the residence, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

By ED LEWIS

