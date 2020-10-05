Methamphetamine valued at $12,000 seized during search in Hanover Township

October 5, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

HANOVER TWP. — Township police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested Frederick George Pascoe, 46, alleging he was peddling methamphetamine and marijuana from his Hazle Avenue residence.

Drug agents executed a search warrant at Pascoe’s residence just after 7 a.m. Monday allegedly finding five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and cash. The street value of the methamphetamine was approximately $12,000, authorities say.

Hanover Township’s canine, Rok, was utilized in searching Pascoe’s residence.

Pascoe was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

By ED LEWIS

