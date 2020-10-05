16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 672 statewide

October 5, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,209; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,731 cases and 216 deaths; Monroe County has 1,829 cases and 134 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 672 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 164,207. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, is 187,158 with 7,385 positive cases. There were 18,466 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,227 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 825 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,312 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,175 cases among employees, for a total of 28,487 at 993 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,485 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,003 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

