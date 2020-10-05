Police: Kingston man sought sex from cop posing as teen

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on social media.

John Albert Slusser, 56, of Kingston was arrested on multiple felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation after police say he messaged an undercover detective posing as an underage boy in an attempt to solicit sex from him.

According to the criminal complaint:

The detective received a message on social media on Sept. 12 from someone with the screen name “IMURDAD,” later positively identified to be Slusser.

Messages were exchanged across multiple social media platforms up to Sept. 17, when the detective informed Slusser that he was 15. Slusser replied “Should have told me this from the beginning, just saying,” but continued to message the detective.

Slusser said that he hadn’t been in a relationship in six years, and was looking for a “relationship and fun.”

The message exchanged turned sexual from there, and Slusser asked the boy if he was free later that day. He asked the boy to meet him at the dike off Division Street.

Later, Slusser messaged that he had lost track of time and had to contact the bank because someone hacked into his checking account.

On Sept. 21, Slusser reached out again, and asked the boy if he was “interested in a little fun.”

Slusser was interviewed at Kingston Police Headquarters on Monday, and after being advised of his rights, provided a statement to detectives admitting to having the sexually explicit conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, and trying to meet up with the boy for sex.

He was arraigned on Monday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge James Dixon, and was denied bail. Slusser’s preliminary hearing is set for next Tuesday morning.