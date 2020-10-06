Two people arrested after robbery in Plymouth

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLYMOUTH — Borough police arrested a man on robbery charges and his girlfriend alleging she gave a false name to an officer early Saturday morning.

Dominic Louis Marsicano, 26, of Warrior Run, stands accused of robbing a man who was watching a friend’s apartment at 515 W. Main St.

The victim told police he exited the apartment and was approached by a man he identified as Marsicano at about 6 a.m. Police said the victim reported Marsicano threatened to stab him if he didn’t empty his pockets, according to court records.

After the victim removed bank cards, a cell phone and keys from his pockets, he ran away fearing for his life and was chased by Mariscano, court records say.

Mariscano stopped chasing the victim when he reached the Turkey Hill store on West Main Street.

Police went to the West Main Street apartment where the victim claimed he was robbed.

Officers knocked on the apartment’s door receiving no response. When they entered, officers allegedly found Mariscano and Misty Leigh Benjamin, 30, of Nanticoke, hiding in a bathroom.

Police in court records say Marsicano was in possession of 10 heroin packets, two cell phones and $4,725 cash in his pockets.

Benjamin allegedly identified herself as Misty Marsicano and Misty Mutchler. She was in possession of 11 heroin packets and a glass pipe, court records say.

Police said the victim identified Marsicano as the person who robbed and threatened him.

Marsicano was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of theft. Benjamin was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

District Judge James Dixon jailed Marsicano without bail deeming him a danger to society and Benjamin without bail deeming her as a flight risk.