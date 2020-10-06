Police: Three people caught with tools overnight trespassing at scrapyard

LARKSVILLE — Borough police arrested three people they say were trespassing at Tabit’s Scrapyard with tools early Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call about people carrying flashlights at the scrapyard on Washington Avenue at about 12:42 a.m.

When officers arrived, they noticed flashlights and heard the sounds of tools being used.

Officers set up a perimeter and approached the area where they heard noise, allegedly finding Daniel Ledden, 51, of Plymouth, under a vehicle cutting a catalytic converter.

Ledden was allegedly in possession of a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

Ledden allegedly told police he was in the scrapyard by himself but police were aware several people were seen at the property.

After Ledden was arrested, officers heard additional noises.

Officers continued the search of the scrapyard encountering Angel Ann Dickson, 48, Joseph Anthony Dickson, 49, both of Nanticoke, and a third person who managed to elude capture.

Police said Angel Dickson was carrying a back pack that allegedly contained methamphetamine, and Joseph Dickson was carrying a bag filled with numerous tools and 39 grams of methamphetamine.

District Judge David Barilla Jr. in Forty Fort arraigned Ledden, Angel Dickson and Joseph Dickson.

Ledden was charged with two counts of defiant trespass and possessing instruments of crime. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $3,000 bail.

Angel Dickson was charged with two counts of defiant trespass, and one count each of possessing instruments of crime, possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy. She was jailed for lack of $3,000 bail.

Joseph Dickson was charged with two counts of defiant trespass and one count each of possessing instruments of crime, possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy. He was jailed for lack of $10,000 bail.