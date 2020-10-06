Autopsy reveals man died from multiple gunshot wounds

October 6, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of a man found deceased after gunfire near the Luzerne County Courthouse early Monday morning revealed the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the county Coroner’s Office.

Name of the victim has not been released.

Forensic Pathologist Dr. Gary Ross performed the autopsy. Coroner Frank Hacken ruled the manner of death a homicide.

City police said they responded to the area of West North and Darling streets at 12:09 a.m. for gunfire and found a man laying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women at the scene suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital, police said.

No charges have been found.

Several law enforcement sources said multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting or has surveillance cameras in the area is asked to contact city police detectives at 570-208-4225.

State police Forensic Services Unit and county detectives are assisting in the investigation.