Hanover Township Municipal Building closed for ‘COVID concern’

October 6, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
Samuel Guesto

Samuel Guesto

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Manager Samuel Guesto Tuesday announced that “out of an abundance of caution, the Hanover Township Municipal Building will be closing at noon today until Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 a.m. for deep cleaning and disinfecting due to a COVID-19 concern.”

No other details were released.