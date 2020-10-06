Election Bureau director files defamation suit against Walter Griffith, county

Luzerne County Election Bureau Director Shelby Watchilla has sued county Councilman Walter Griffith for defamation, according to a filing posted Tuesday in the county Court of Common Pleas.
Filed by Wilkes-Barre Attorney William E. Vinsko Jr., the litigation is against the county and Griffith as an individual.
Griffith said he cannot comment until he reviews the complaint and discusses the matter with legal counsel.
Griffith has shared posts and “made intentionally-defamatory statements against Watchilla and her handling of the Bureau of Elections” on his personal Facebook page, the complaint says.
He also organized an informational protest and posted that the protest was designed to demand the election director’s resignation because “this corruption and incompetence cannot continue in Luzerne County,” the complaint says.
The protest focused on the premature unsealing and discarding of nine overseas military mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. The county manager said a temporary worker was responsible and immediately terminated after Watchilla discovered the problem.
According to the complaint, Watchilla, of Kingston, also alleges:
A fellow council member “chastised” Griffith in the comments section of his Facebook page, saying Griffith’s use of his private page as a private citizen for official county business “could be construed as a liability and/or ‘dirtying your hands.’”
In a Sept. 25 podcast publicly posted on YouTube and Facebook, Griffith called Watchilla “incompetent” and “incoherent” and alleged that ballot issues in the bureau were based on Watchilla’s “intentional acts” and that she is “not competent enough to know what a ballot looks like in a dumpster.”
“The statements made by Griffith were more than mere opinion and may reasonably be understood to imply the existence of undisclosed defamatory facts justifying the opinion,” the suit said.
The suit also takes issue with his description of Watchilla as “corrupt,” saying the adjective “carries with it a substantial connotation, beyond that of a mere disdain for general public officials or the political system” and is “akin to unfairly and illegally branding Watchilla with a scarlet letter for accusations that Griffith knows and/or should know are completely false.”
“Being that Griffith was previously charged and sentenced for actions related to his former public position, he is acutely aware of the defamatory nature of his accusations and heavy toll that declaring someone ‘corrupt’ within this instant context implies,” the suit says.
Watchilla has never been accused of any wrongdoing or had any disciplinary action indicating her actions as director are “anything other than legal and above-board,” it said.
As a result of Griffith’s actions made with “actual malice against Watchilla,” she has suffered harm to her reputation, humiliation, mental anguish and suffering and has been forced to undergo medical treatment resulting in a medical prescription, it said.
The suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.
The section of the suit directed at both Griffith and the county says Watchilla’s hiring as election director is solely under the county manager’s authority and that council has no role in the appointment. Furthermore, council members are barred under the county’s home rule charter from interfering with employees and operations.
However, Watchilla has no “adequate remedy” to confirm these charter provisions without judicial confirmation, it said.
Watchilla’s filing asks the court to issue an order that:
• Declares the county’s home rule charter expressly prohibits county council — as a body and as individual council members — from interfering with election bureau operations and/or its director.
• Permanently enjoins county council and/or its individual members from violating the home rule charter by attempting to influence the public to complain to the county manager about issues that “do not or may not exist against the Bureau of Elections” for the purpose of circumventing council’s authority over Watchilla and/or the election bureau.
• Confirms that the decisions related to the election bureau and conduct of elections lies outside of the scope of county council and solely with the election bureau under the home rule charter and state election code.
• Awards costs and attorney’s fees necessarily incurred as a result of this litigation.
A county employee since 2014, Watchilla was appointed election director in December.
County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said the county’s insurance carrier has been notified and will make a decision on coverage. She said she cannot comment on pending litigation.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.