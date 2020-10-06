Five men facing federal charges of fentanyl trafficking resulting in death

SCRANTON — Three brothers and two other men busted earlier this year in a large scale illegal drug trafficking ring were charged by federal authorities with fentanyl peddling that resulted in a death, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Edwin Tejeda, 30, Jose Raymer Tejeda, 36, and Emilio Tejeda, 32, were indicted by a federal grand jury June 30 with conspiring to distribute cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl between January 2016 and February.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment unsealed Monday alleges Edwin Tejeda and Jose Tejeda caused the death of a person by supplying fentanyl.

The three brothers are charged with 19 counts of trafficking fentanyl and tramadol during the conspiracy and maintaining a drug premises.

Federal and local drug agents on Feb. 5 executed search warrants at three properties in Wilkes-Barre and a residence in Edwardsville.

Court records say Edwin Tejeda and Jose Tejeda brought in large amounts of fentanyl to a service garage, YIYO Auto Electric & Repair, at 513 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre. Three vehicles with hidden hydraulic compartments were seized from the garage when it was searched.

Agents alleged in court records fentanyl was delivered to 397 Blackman St., Wilkes-Barre, where James Robert Garris Jr., 51, sold it to customers.

Garris and James Tindol Jr., 37, of Nanticoke, were charged by federal authorities with delivering fentanyl that resulted in a death, according to Freed.

Garris pleaded guilty to the charge and is awaiting sentencing in federal court. Tindol’s federal case remains open.

In a related case, Kearon Brinson, 40, of West Nanticoke, and Lamont Hubbard, 49, of Plymouth, where indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and ammunition charges.

Authorities alleged Brinson would obtain fentanyl from Edwin Tejeda and Jose Tejeda and in return, Brinson supplied the drug to Hubbard whose task was to package and distribute to a network of street dealers. Hubbard also collected cash and turn the proceeds over to Brinson, authorities alleged.

Freed said the indictment against the three brothers seeks forfeiture of two Wilkes-Barre properties, two firearms and ammunition, and more than $25,000 seized by authorities.

The indictments remained sealed until Edwin Tejeda was apprehended while traveling to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Kingston police.