Wilkes-Barre Police release names of victims, suspect in homicide

WILKES-BARRE — Police have released more information, including the names of the victims and the suspect, in regard to the shooting that took place on North Street and Darling Street early Monday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Dazon Turner, 20, of Tannersville after police say he shot three individuals just after midnight on Monday, killing one.

Carlos Taffanelly, of Paterson, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Liliana Giraldo and Jamielynne Giraldo were also transported to the hospital for medical attention.

According to police, Turner was involved in a relationship with Jamielynne Giraldo that led to a verbal domestic argument earlier in the night.

Giraldo called the other two victims to come pick her up, which led to the altercation between the three victims and Turner. After a verbal dispute, Turner pulled out a firearm and fired, striking all three victims. Turner fled the scene prior to police arriving in a vehicle that was later located in the Poconos area.

An autopsy was performed by the Luzerne County Coroner’s office shortly after the incident, officially ruling Taffanelly’s death a homicide.

The official warrant for Turner’s arrest, on charges related to the homicide and aggravated assault of the two surviving victims, was issued around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and has been conducted by the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division with assistance from the State Police Forensic Services Unit in Wyoming and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s shooting, or with information about the location of Turner, is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division.