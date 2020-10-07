Cross Valley ramp project finished, temporary traffic signals removed on Wilkes-Barre Blvd.

October 7, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Contractors Tuesday removed temporary traffic signals at the intersection of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and the Exit 2 southbound ramp of the North Cross Valley Expressway. Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman Bill Barrett asked for a permanent signal at the intersection because of the difficulty making a left hand turn across two lanes of traffic. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Contractors Tuesday removed temporary traffic signals at the intersection of North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and the Exit 2 southbound ramp of the North Cross Valley Expressway. Wilkes-Barre City Council Chairman Bill Barrett asked for a permanent signal at the intersection because of the difficulty making a left hand turn across two lanes of traffic.

Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A contractor on Tuesday removed temporary traffic signals at southbound Exit 2 of the North Cross Valley Expressway with the completion of construction of a nearby ramp on the busy highway.

The signals had been installed more than a year ago to detour motorists back onto the expressway northbound, also known as State Route 309, to Exit 3 for travel to Wilkes-Barre or Plains Township by way of River Street.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation created the route to be used during the rebuilding of the Exit 3 southbound ramp to River Street. It reopened on Sept. 18.

Travel advisories issued by PennDOT on the $13.5 million ramp construction project stated the signals would be installed for the construction. “It was there temporarily,” said Michael Taluto, a spokesman for PennDOT Engineering District 4-0 in Dunmore.

The signals did more than redirect motorists, they made it easier and safer to make a left turn onto North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard toward the Parsons section of the city, two city councilmen maintained.

More than once city council chairman Bill Barrett, whose District D includes Parsons, has asked for a permanent signal in place of the stop sign at the exit. He said he’s seen seen the aftermath of accidents from motorists who attempted to cross two lanes of traffic on the boulevard in order to make the turn.

“Even before they put that up I was after them,” Barrett said upon hearing the signals were removed. “That’s a step backward.”

Likewise, District E councilman John Marconi expressed his dissatisfaction with the removal of the signals.

“It’s a concern of mine. I’m certainly not happy with it,” Marconi said.

Marconi raised the possibility of council asking PennDOT to reconsider and reinstall the signals.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.