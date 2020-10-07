Hazleton house fight leads police to wanted individuals

HAZLETON — Police made several arrests regarding false identification and recovered a stolen vehicle reported missing out of Hanover Township early Tuesday morning.

Six individuals were transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges stemming from giving false identification to law enforcement to possession of crystal methamphetamine, in addition to multiple warrants out for a variety of charges. A seventh individual was released at the scene, and one man is still at large.

According to Hazleton City police:

Officers responded to a call at a Boundary Street residence around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning for a reported fight between two individuals.

Upon arrival, officers had no luck making contact with anyone, but noticed a white Nissan Rogue on the side of the house. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the evening by the Hanover Township Police Department, with a suspect listed as Gary Stemko.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and officers continued to knock on the door of the residence until they were permitted inside to look for Stemko.

Police encountered multiple people inside the residence, including multiple individuals who provided the officers fake names, and individuals with warrants out on them.

Jeffrey Broyan, 57, was wanted for failing to appear in court on a DUI charge. Michael Bodnar, 35, was wanted on possession charges.

In the attic, officers encountered Craig Cull, 25, wanted on retail theft charges in Freeland, as well as four other individuals, including Stemko, 35, who identified himself as “Kevin Davis.”

Further investigation turned up more false identifications: Heather Kokinda, 33, who identified herself as “Shannon Schlauch” was wanted for failing to appear on drug paraphernalia charges; Julian Andre, 27, who identified himself as “Joshua DeJesus” was wanted on retail theft charges in Freeland; and Taylor Smith, 26, who identified herself as “Kailey Smith” to officers because she believed that she had a warrant, which officers determined was not the case.

Smith was released at the scene; Cull, Stemko, Kokinda, Andre, Broyan and Bodnar were all transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility without incident. Stemko was found to have crystal methamphetamine on his person while being searched by officers.

One other individual, Brian Bartenope, identified himself as “Dominic Kolasensky” and exited the residence before officers could properly identify him. Bartenope, 45, is wanted for the false identification charge as well as on a warrant for retail theft charges.

Anyone with information on Bartenope’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department.