Wilkes-Barre police officer tests positive for COVID-19; eight in quarantine

October 7, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News, Top Stories
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre Police Department Headquarters are seen in file photo. A city police office has tested positive for COVID-19 and eight officers are quarantining, Mayor George Brown said in a statement released Wednesday. Times Leader file photo

Wilkes-Barre Police Department Headquarters are seen in file photo. A city police office has tested positive for COVID-19 and eight officers are quarantining, Mayor George Brown said in a statement released Wednesday.

Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — A city police office has tested positive for COVID-19 and eight officers are quarantining, Mayor George Brown said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department was notified of the officer’s positive result, and CDC-recommended control measures to prevent the spread of the virus were implemented, including deep cleaning and disinfection of the police station, vehicles, and equipment, the mayor’s statement added.

This development comes two days after city officials announced that a city firefighter had tested positive, resulting in four other firefighters and a paramedic from South Fire Station on High Street being quarantined.

As well, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,252.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.