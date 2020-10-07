DA: Suspect in Wilkes-Barre homicide turns self in

HANOVER TWP. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man connected to his alleged role in a shooting at a gasoline service station in August.

State police and Hanover Township police are searching for Taquil Lishemel Baley, 20, who allegedly exchanged gunfire with Malik Macon, 28, at Starr Convenient Mart on Aug. 6.

Macon was arraigned Thursday for his alleged role in the shooting.

Court records say Macon’s former residence on Boland Avenue in Hanover Township was the scene of a shooting Aug. 9 when one man was killed and another man injured.

According to the criminal complaints:

Macon arrived at the gasoline station and attempted to pump gas into his 2019 Audi A5. As Macon was at the gasoline pump island, Baley arrived and parked next to a gas pump in a Chrysler 300, with a New Jersey license plate number 714585R.

Macon and Baley exchanged words and Baley entered the store.

As Baley remained in the store, Macon sat inside the Audi and was recorded on surveillance cameras retrieving a handgun. Macon waited for Baley to exit the store and when he did, Baley sat in the driver’s seat of the Chrysler and kept the door open.

Macon rolled down the passenger side window and fired a round striking the rear driver’s side door of the Chrysler, the complaints say.

A puff of smoke was recorded emerging from the Audi.

Baley retrieved a handgun and ran to the rear of the Chrysler where he fired multiple rounds at Macon who was driving out of the parking lot.

Investigators say cameras recorded Baley dropping a cell phone case that contained his identification card as he fired rounds at Macon, the complaints say.

A round fired by Baley struck an empty food cart parked near South Main Street.

Investigators in the complaints say Macon resided at 226 Boland Ave., about one-mile from the gasoline service station, which was the scene of a fatal shooting. Macon reportedly moved out of the Boland Avenue residence Aug. 4.

Suspects in the fatal shooting on Boland Avenue, investigators allege, fled in a red Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators say the Chevrolet and Macon’s Audi were involved in a home invasion. Details of the home invasion were not listed in the complaints.

Two days after the shooting at the gasoline service station, police stopped the Audi that was driven by a man, who claimed he was given the vehicle by “JS.” Investigators identified “JS” as Macon, the complaints say.

No charges have been filed in the fatal shooting.

Fernando Vasquez-Vittini, 25, of Scranton, died from multiple gunshot wounds and Jose Carlos Matos, age and address unknown, survived a gunshot wound to his shoulder as a result of the Boland Avenue shooting.

Macon was jailed in mid-August on unrelated aggravated assault charges in connection to a woman being slashed with a knife on Simpson Street, Wilkes-Barre, earlier this year.

Macon was arraigned for the shooting at the service station by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township. He was charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license and simple assault. Halesey denied Macon bail as he deemed him a danger to society. Macon is also being held on $150,000 bail for the Simpson Street slashing charges.

Baley has a last known address as 51 Hutson St., Wilkes-Barre, and may be operating the Chrysler that should have a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Baley is asked to call 911 or state police at Wyoming at 570-697-2000.