DA: Suspect in Wilkes-Barre homicide turns self in

October 7, 2020 Patrick Kernan
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced Wednesday afternoon that Dazon Turner, the suspect in Monday’s homicide in downtown Wilkes-Barre, has turned himself in.

According to a release from Salavantis’ office, Turner turned himself in Wednesday, and is currently awaiting his preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy on Wednesday.

Salavantis said Turner is being charged with an open count of criminal homicide and is being held without bail.

Turner, 20, of Tannersville, was wanted in connection with the shooting of three individuals just after midnight on Monday of this week.

Carlos Taffanelly, of Paterson, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Liliana Giraldo and Jamielynne Giraldo were also transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Police say Turner was in a relationship with Jamielynne Giraldo, and this led to a verbal domestic argument earlier Sunday evening.

Giraldo called the other two individuals to come pick her up, which led to a verbal dispute. Turner allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot, striking all three.

Turner fled the scene in a vehicle that was eventually found in the Poconos.

