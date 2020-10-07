Democrats: Biden, not Trump, will deliver jobs to Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE — Kathy Bozinski, chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, Wednesday said President Donald Trump has promise of “jobs, jobs, jobs” for Pennsylvania and she believe former Vice President Joe Biden has the experience to deliver those jobs to the state and, especially, Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Bozinski joined State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and businessman Christian Pilosi to talk about the 2020 president race ahead of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Republican incumbent Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.
The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. It is set to air on a number of channels including CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and CSPAN.
“Four years ago, Donald Trump said he would grow jobs in Pennsylvania,” Bozinski said. “The people of Pennsylvania are still waiting.”
Bozinski said the 2020 campaign is a battle of “wealth over work — Park Avenue versus Pennsylvania.” She said Biden and his economic plan “Build Back Better,” will create millions of better-paying jobs and will keep unions strong.
“Everything is on the line in this election,” Bozinski said. “The soul of our nation is at stake.”
Pashinski agreed, calling this “the election of a lifetime.” He said he has much concern about the future for his children and grandchildren.
“Joe Biden came from modest means,” Pashinski said. “He understands and will will make sure middle class families, children and communities will be taken care of under his administration. Joe Biden will make sure the little guy has everything needed to survive.”
Pashinski also expressed concern about the way Trump “mishandled” the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some 18 to 22 people working in the White House have tested positive,” Pashinski said. “Including President Trump, whom is the most protected person in the country. We just can’t believe anything this president says.”
Pashinski also said Trump inherited a vibrant economy from the Obama-Biden administration. He said Biden managed the administration’s effort to recover from the economic collapse in 2007-08.
Pilosi, of Old Forge, is the owner of Eden: A Vegan Cafes in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. He said he believes Biden is the better choice for president.
“Joe Biden is for us and he will help us,” Pilosi said. “Trump is only in to for himself. This is election is not about Republican versus Democrat — it’s about decency versus indecency.”
Pilosi said he is excited to watch the VP debate — he said he loves Sen. Harris and she, with Biden, will work to get the nation through the pandemic and beyond.
Asked if Biden or Harris or any Democratic surrogates are planning to visit Luzerne County before Nov. 3, Bozinski said she has not heard “anything firm” about any visits.
Biden has not appeared in Luzerne County during the campaign. In 2016, Hillary Clinton didn’t campaign in Luzerne County, where Trump out-polled her by more than 26,000 votes en route to a narrow victory in Pennsylvania, which holds 20 electoral votes.
Lincoln Project comments
RC Di Mezzo, press secretary for the Lincoln Project, said Mike Pence will take the stage tonight against the backdrop of a failing administration, a collapsing campaign, an economy in ruins, and 210,000 Americans dead from COVID-19.
“We fully expect Kamala Harris will prosecute the case against Trump and Pence and present a unified vision for our country — something Americans of all political stripes are yearning for,” Di Mezzo said. “It is possible Mike Pence himself could be carrying the coronavirus, so the fact that he is debating at all is reckless and irresponsible.”
Trump campaign responds
Kaitlin Price, Regional Communications/Trump Victory, offered comments in response.
“Kamala Harris supports a radical agenda that would put an end to Pennsylvania’s energy industry and take away healthcare plans from union workers. Meanwhile, Pennsylvanians look forward to hearing from Vice President Pence about the Promises Made, Promises Kept under President Trump.”
Price said the Biden-Harris ticket supports “a massive $4 trillion tax hike on hardworking Americans — the largest in world history. 82% of Americans would see their taxes go up.
“Joe Biden cannot distance himself from his embrace of the $93 trillion dollar Green New Deal, no matter how hard he tries,” Price said. “Not only does Biden’s own website call the Green New Deal a ‘crucial framework,’ less than two weeks ago, Biden said, ‘I don’t think it’s too much.’”
