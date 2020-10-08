Jenkins Township man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

PITTSTON — A man from Jenkins Township was arraigned Wednesday on charges he stalked an ex-girlfriend and broke a window at her Pittston residence in September.

A woman told Pittston police she was inside her Lagrange Street residence lying in bed when she heard Mark Joseph Margallis, 31, outside yelling on Sept. 4. She claimed Margallis broke a window and told her he would return before running away, according to court records.

Police in court records say Margallis showed up at the woman’s house three times within five hours on Sept. 4 despite being warned by officers to stay away.

When the woman was speaking with an officer, Margallis started to Facetime the woman denying he broke the window. A neighbor, police said, witnessed Margallis break the window.

Margallis, of Main Street, was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of stalking and one count each of loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.