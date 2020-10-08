Officer fell through porch railing during struggle

October 8, 2020
By Ed Lewis

WILKES-BARRE — A city police officer fell through a porch railing during a struggle with a man armed with a knife on Sturdevant Street on Tuesday.

Ronald Cleveland King Jr., 25, was arrested on charges he opened a folding knife while in close proximity to an officer on the back porch of his residence, according to court records.

When the officer grabbed King’s hand, the two struggled and broke a porch railing causing them to fall to the ground, court records say.

Police responded to the residence just before 5 p.m. on a report someone threatened to shoot up the house.

Officers encountered King who was irate and yelling, court records say.

An officer walked through the residence and advised King and his mother to stay inside. As the officer exited the back door to meet other officers, King followed and reached behind his back causing the officer to be alarmed.

The officer asked King if he had any weapons at which King replied he had a folding knife in his hooded sweatshirt.

Officers remained in the back of the house when King and his mother exited a door and walked onto the porch.

An officer instructed King and his mother to stay inside and when returning to the house, King’s mother stumbled and fell.

King helped his mother up and turned toward the officer armed with a knife initiating a struggle with the officer, court records say.

Police in court records say King resisted arrest by refusing to put his hands behind his back.

King was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.