Cash 5 ticket worth $350,000 sold in Wyoming

October 8, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WYOMING — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold at the Wyoming Uni-Mart on Wyoming Avenue for the Wednesday, Oct. 7, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 08-11-23-34-43 — to win $350,000, less withholding.

Wyoming Uni-Mart, 340 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 23,600 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

