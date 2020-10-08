Airport to conduct major aircraft accident response drill

October 8, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

If you hear fire, police and ambulance sirens Sunday morning in the area of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, don’t be alarmed.

The airport will be conducting a live major aircraft accident response exercise from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on airport property.

“The drill will test the Airport Accident Response Plan, demonstrate the ability of the communities to deal effectively with aircraft disasters and provide disaster training for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters and supporting agencies,” airport Executive Director Carl Beardsley said.

This exercise will also fulfill the Federal Aviation Administration Regulation Part 139, which requires airport to conduct a major live disaster exercise every three years.

The drill will involve airport fire fighters, emergency fire and medical equipment from many of the surrounding communities, according to Eric McKitish, director of marketing and communications at the airport. Key community agencies, such as emergency medical services of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Lackawanna and Luzerne County emergency management agencies and communication centers and the American Red Cross.

Every effort will be exerted to make the drill as realistic as possible, according to a press release from the airport.

The drill will have no effect on airline operations. All flights will operate as scheduled.

Any questions regarding this exercise should be directed to the Airport’s Public Safety Office at 570-602-2022.