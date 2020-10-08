Central Court closed due to coronavirus scare

By Ed Lewis [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Central Court will remain closed until next week due to a Wilkes-Barre police officer who tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Judge Michael T. Vough said the officer was at Central Court on Tuesday, a day before the officer learned he tested positive for the virus.

“One of the Wilkes-Barre police officers who tested positive was in Central Court on Tuesday before he knew he was positive,” Vough said. “The officer came in close contact with our employees. When we found out (Wednesday), we immediately closed Central Court and instructed the five employees to quarantine.”

Vough said Central Court, where most preliminary hearings are held in criminal cases, will be cleaned.

As for the five employees, Vough said they have not shown any symptoms associated with the coronavirus. He noted the employees will be tested in the coming days.

The officer was inside Central Court for about 30 minutes on Tuesday and was within six feet of the employees.

A magisterial district judge was at Central Court but did not have any contact with the officer, Vough said.

Central Court in early July was closed for several days after an attorney reported his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the incident in the summer, modifications were made at Central Court to include mandatory masks, installation of Plexiglas in front of the two judicial benches, hearings are held virtually and a tent was erected outside where defendants wait for their cases to be called.

Preliminary hearings scheduled Thursday were continued to a later date.

Vough said he hopes Central Court can reopen Tuesday.

“The only day we’re losing a day of hearings is today. Friday is a catch up day for Central Court and Monday is a holiday (Columbus Day). We’re hoping Tuesday they can get back up and running.”