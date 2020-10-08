Pittston officer arraigned on tire slashing charge

WILKES-BARRE — One of the two women injured in a shooting that killed a New Jersey man early Monday morning in the city identified Dazon Turner as the gunman before she underwent emergency surgery, arrest papers said.

Turner, 20, had been on the run and turned himself into authorities Wednesday to face charges for allegedly killing Carlos Taffanelly and injuring Liliana Giraldo and her daughter Jamielynn.

Liliana Giraldo was able to make a statement to police while she was awaiting surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed to support the charges of homicide and aggravated assault against Turner. “My daughter’s boyfriend Dazon shot us,” Giraldo said. She later told a surgical technician Turner was the shooter. Giraldo underwent two surgeries to repair her wounds, but medical personnel were unable to remove a bullet, the affidavit said.

Giraldo’s daughter, Jamielynn, had already been intubated and was unable to talk at first, the affidavit said. After her surgery, she spoke to police, telling them she was involved in a physical fight with Turner prior to the shooting. Police had responded to 46 Darling St. for a domestic dispute approximately an hour before the shooting. Jamielynn Giraldo later left the apartment with her mother and Taffanelly, but encountered Turner on North Street and “watched Turner shoot Taffanelly mutli(sic) times, then shoot her and finally shoot her mother,” the affidavit said.

The daughter also said she “would stay with Turner for periods of time and that his apartment was in disarray. She would clean the apartment and while doing so would often find loose rounds of ammunition,” the affidavit said. Jamielynn Giraldo said she “has seen Turner in possession of a gun with gold on it” and it was usually kept inside a “fanny pack,” the affidavit said.

Taffanelly, who was identified by his drivers license, was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound in the head, the affidavit said. An autopsy performed by Dr. Gary Ross determined Taffanelly was shot multiple times and at least two of the wounds were fatal.

District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre arraigned Turner and scheduled his preliminary hearing for 10 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Malloy denied Turner bail, telling him, “We have to protect the city at large and the county around us.” Turner was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Water Street, a few blocks from his apartment and the shooting scene.

In response to questions from Malloy, Turner said he’s lived at the apartment since February or March and was “not currently” employed. He said he had been arrested before and released on bail.

Turner disputed that there was a pending landlord and tenant case against him and said it was dismissed. But Malloy told him it would be dealt with at the preliminary hearing. Turner also pleaded not guilty to outstanding summary charges of driving without a license, driving without an inspection sticker and speeding.

It could not be determined at press time if the motor vehicle violations involved the tan 2004 Jeep Liberty registered to Turner. Turner was seen on video surveillance from a residence near his apartment walking to the Jeep and getting into at 12:02 a.m. on Oct. 5, the affidavit said.

Additionally, Larry Kansky, one of the people who called 911 to report gunshots, told police he saw a brown vehicle “speeding away north on Darling Street” after hearing the gunshots and people screaming, the affidavit said.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department located the Jeep at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 5 at 2120 Hemlock Court in Tannersville, the address listed on the registration. There was no one inside it, but the engine was warm and what appeared to be luggage was in the passenger compartment, the affidavit said.