Pittston officer arraigned on tire slashing charge

October 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

A suspended Pittston City police officer was arraigned Thursday on charges he allegedly slashed several tires on at least five vehicles in August.

Dion E. Fernandes, 44, of Avoca, was released on his own recognizance by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township after being arraigned on a felony count of criminal mischief.

State police filed the charge against Fernandes Sept. 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two on-duty officers responded to the area of 48 S. Main St. at 10:11 p.m. on Aug. 29 to gather information from vehicle owners who had tires slashed. One vehicle had damage to its hood and windshield.

In police reports the officers completed about the slashed tires, they noted Fernandes, who was off-duty at the time, called them asking for a knife. The two officers met Fernandes and gave him a knife in a parking lot on South Main Street prior to receiving calls about slashed tires.

State police said surveillance cameras in the area recorded a man wearing a lime green polo shirt, khaki shorts and a baseball hat stabbing tires on vehicles.

The two officers noted in their reports it appeared Fernandes had been drinking, the complaint says.

Fernandes was suspended shortly after Mayor Michael Lombardo received cell phone video of a man slashing tires.

State police in the complaint said damage was in excess of $5,543.

Fernandes is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 27.