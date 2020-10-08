Man charged with assaulting woman, attempting to disarm officer of Taser

October 8, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A man being arrested on allegations he assaulted a woman allegedly attempted to disarm officers during a struggle Wednesday night.

Matthew Allan Wargo, 38, attempted to grab handcuffs from an officer and grabbed a Taser being held by another officer just before 11 p.m., according to court records.

Police encountered Wargo on top of a woman who was crying and bleeding from her mouth in the area of Butler Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Wargo refused to put his hands behind his back and initiated a struggle with an officer who had handcuffs in his hand, court records say.

Police in court records say Wargo grabbed at the handcuffs and the officer’s hands while a second officer yelled commands to stop resisting or he would get stunned by a Taser.

Wargo allegedly reached for the Taser causing the officer to lose his grip dropping the device.

Wargo continued to struggle resulting in an officer deploying the Taser to his back, court records say.

Police said the woman claimed Wargo picked her up and threw her on the ground and sat on her, placing is fingers in her mouth and pulling down on her bottom lip. She suffered facial injuries, police said.

Wargo, of Flick Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and simple assault. Dixon jailed Wargo at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail deeming him a flight risk and danger to society.