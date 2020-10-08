At least two Luzerne County Correctional Facility workers test positive for coronavirus

October 8, 2020 Jennifer Andes News, Top Stories
At least two Luzerne County Correctional Facility employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to emails county Manager C. David Pedri sent to council this week.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, Pedri said he is in the process of compiling additional information for a media release that will be issued shortly.

In the first email sent Tuesday, Pedri said he had just confirmed a prison worker tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at the county prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 2. The employee was quarantining at home and had minor symptoms.

Contact tracing established the worker had prolonged contact with eight other employees, and they were all instructed to quarantine and undergo testing. At that time, none of the eight were showing symptoms, it said.

The employee who tested positive had been assigned to the intake area, which was undergoing thorough cleaning, it said.

Following protocol implemented early in the coronavirus pandemic, new inmates are segregated and undergo medical observation before they are released into the general population, it said.

Pedri’s second email, sent shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, informed council a second prison employee has tested positive and is experiencing minor symptoms.

This employee also last worked at the prison on Oct. 2. Contact tracing determined the worker had not exposed any other employees through prolonged contact, and the worker area where this employee had been stationed was thoroughly cleaned, it said.

Prison officials continue to monitor and investigate the situation, Pedri wrote, promising to keep council informed of any updates.

He also expressed concern for the workers and hopes for a speedy recovery.

Check timesleader.com for updates.

