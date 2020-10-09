🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,305; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,844 cases and 216 deaths; Monroe County has 1,852 cases and 134 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 169,308. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, is 211,544 with 7,805 positive cases. There were 34,228 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 8.

There are 8,308 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,061 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,999,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,252 cases among employees, for a total of 28,969 at 1,002 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,548 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,220 of our total cases are among health care workers.