🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has started mailing the more than 62,400 Nov. 3 general election mail-in ballots requested by voters to date, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Friday.

With the Columbus Day holiday Monday, voters should expect to start receiving the ballots next week, Pedri said.

Voters have until Oct. 19 to register to vote and until Oct. 27 to apply for mail-in ballots.

Pedri reminded mail-in voters to place the completed ballots in the provided secrecy envelope and then place that envelope in the postage-paid official mailing envelope. Voters also must sign the attestation on the back of the official mailing envelope.

Some other tips for mail-in voters from county Election Board members:

• Fully shade in the ovals — don’t mark choices with an X or slash.

• Be careful not to select more than the specified number of candidates.

• Don’t write anything on the secrecy envelope.

• Only one ballot should be placed inside a secrecy or mailing envelope. The county cannot count multiple ballots in the same envelope, such as those for a couple, because there would be no way to determine which ballot is tied to the voter listed on the envelope with the bar code.

• Immediately contact the election bureau if the return mailing envelope has no bar-coded label.

• Selections are not mandatory in every contest, and voters can write-in candidates and fill in the adjacent oval next to the hand-written name.

Voters can mail their ballot or drop it off at the county election bureau, which is located in the Penn Place Building at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre. The election bureau is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Voters should mail or personally deliver their own ballots and never rely on an outside party that offers to perform that task on their behalf, the election board has said. The state said the only exceptions are for voters with disabilities who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballots and voters who are hospitalized.

Mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted if they are received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. For those dropping off ballots, they must be in the election bureau on Election Day.

Ohio-based Election IQ LLC is handling printing and mailing of the county-approved ballots.