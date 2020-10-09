🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man accused of firing multiple rounds at a McLean Street residence striking a pregnant woman earlier this year will face an attempted criminal homicide charge and other offenses in Luzerne County County.

City police allege Damel Latiek Wright, 21, showed up outside 212 McLean St. intending to fight Savon Collins on April 4.

Collins was at the front door standing behind a pregnant woman when Wright and possibly another person fired multiple rounds from two handguns, police allege.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her finger and leg. She survived.

Collins was not injured.

Police said they recovered 10 shell casings from a .40-caliber firearm and nine casings from a 9mm firearm.

At the time of the shooting, a woman holding an infant was inside the residence, which was struck at least seven times by spent rounds. An adjacent house was struck at least five times, according to court records.

Wright was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home on Mary Street, Scranton, on April 19.

Wright appeared Thursday for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Cronauer, who forwarded a single count of attempt to commit criminal homicide, 10 counts of aggravated assault and five counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence and reckless endangerment to county court.

Wright remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.