KINGSTON — Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will be the featured speaker at Saturday’s “Canvass Kickoff” event at the Luzerne County Republican Party’s Kingston headquarters on Wyoming Avenue.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on President Trump’s website: https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/canvass-kickoff-event-with-mayor-rudy-giuliani-october-10.

The campaign is only allowing two tickets to be registered per mobile phone number.

The registration site comes with a disclaimer noting that anyone registering for tickets to the event “understands and expressly acknowledges that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”