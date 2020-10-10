Eric Gonzalez, 35, latest snared in sting

KINGSTON — Police arrested a New York man on Friday after he allegedly arranged to meet up and have sex with a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on social media.

Eric Gonzalez, 35, of Binghamton, New York, was charged with multiple felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent sexual assault and statutory sexual assault after police say he reached out to a detective online and engaged in sexually explicit conversation with someone Gonzalez thought was a 15-year-old boy.

According to the criminal complaint:

The detective received a message from Gonzalez on Sept. 21, and answered him back the next day. The two didn’t have contact again until Sept. 25.

Gonzalez said that he was researching how far away he was from the boy, and when it was made clear that the boy was only 15, Gonzalez responded “no, it’s fine.”

Over the course of the conversation, Gonzalez revealed that he was married, and that he was “mainly looking for friends, friends with benefits or even a third,” clarifying that he meant a third person in the relationship with him and his husband.

Gonzalez began asking for pictures of the boy, and began making explicit references in conversation. He tried to make plans with the boy to meet up, saying that they “could go for a walk.”

He admitted that he was thinking about sex, and continued to request explicit photos of the boy.

This past Sunday, Gonzalez said that he was thinking about making a trip to meet up with the boy. No messages were exchanged between Monday and Thursday, and on Friday Gonzalez showed up at a location previously agreed upon and messaged the boy to let him know he was there.

At this point, Gonzalez was taken into custody and transported to Kingston Police headquarters where, after being advised of his rights, he provided officers with a confession stating that he had knowingly had a sexually explicit conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Gonzalez was arraigned on Friday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel, and was denied bail for not having any community ties and for being a danger to society.

He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.