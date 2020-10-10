WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday and there will be no Department of Public Works services. City Hall will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
The holiday will also affect the collection schedule:
• Monday garbage collection for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 is rescheduled to Tuesday.
• Monday recycling and yard waste collection for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 resumes Oct. 19.
• Tuesday yard waste collection for North End, Heights, and Brookside is postponed. It will resume Oct. 20.
• All other collections remain unchanged.
— Staff Report