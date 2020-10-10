🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday and there will be no Department of Public Works services. City Hall will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The holiday will also affect the collection schedule:

• Monday garbage collection for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 is rescheduled to Tuesday.

• Monday recycling and yard waste collection for Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 resumes Oct. 19.

• Tuesday yard waste collection for North End, Heights, and Brookside is postponed. It will resume Oct. 20.

• All other collections remain unchanged.

— Staff Report