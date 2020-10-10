Fire departments and emergency services associations in Luzerne County will share $1,844,365 in COVID-19 relief funds, the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner said Friday.
The funding through the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue, and EMS Grant program grant will provide much-needed financial assistance to first responders who have found it difficult to keep their operations running due to novel coronavirus pandemic.
State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced the awards, saying the volunteer fire companies and emergency service organizations have continued to provide services during the pandemic.
“With fundraising efforts being severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, this state funding will allow these organizations to continue to run their day-to-day operations, which will help keep our communities safe,” Yudichak said in a press release.
Receiving awards are:
• Diamond Engine Hose Hook & Ladder Co. No. 2, $ 24,657.
• Hazleton City Fire Department, $25,342.
• Avoca Hose Co. No. 1, $24,384.
• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS, $36,431.
• Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Co., $22,603.
• Pitttston City Bureau of Fire, $24,794.
• Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, $25,342.
• Columbian Volunteer Fire Department, $25,342
• Courtdale Volunteer Hose Co., $22,740.
• Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,425.
• Dupont Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, $22,603.
• East End Engine & Hose Co., No. 3, $24,794.
• Excelsior Hose Co. No. 2, $23,973
• Exeter Hose Co. No. #1, $22,877.
• Fourteenth Ward Fire Co., $24,110
• Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, $11,094.
• Freeland Fire Department, $25,205.
• Germania Hose Co., $24,247
• Glen Lyon-Alden Volunteer Hose Co., $34,103.
• Goodwill Hose Co., $23,151.
• Hanover Area Fire District Inc., $11,094.
• Harding Fire Company, $24,247.
• Harwood Volunteer Fire Co., $23,288.
• Hazle Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., $25,342.
• Hazleton Heights Volunteer Fire Co. No. 4, $23,836.
• Hobbie Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $23,014.
• Hose Co. No. 2 of West Wyoming Borough, $22,740.
• Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1, $24,384.
• Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.
• Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.
• Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Co., $22,603.
• Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Co. $22,603.
• Kingston Fire Department, $24,657.
• Kunkle Fire Co. Inc., $24,520.
• Laflin Volunteer Fire Department, $23,562.
• Laurel Run Vol. Fire Department, $22,603.
• Maltby Volunteer Fire Co., $22,603.
• Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Co. No 1, $22,877.
• Mountaintop Hose Co. No. 1, $11,094.
• Mt. Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Co., $23,699.
• Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.
• Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.
• Newport Township Consolidated Fire Co., $22,740.
• Niagara Engine Co., No. 2, $22,603.
• Nuangola Volunteer Fire Department, $22,603.
• Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Co., $24,247.
• Pioneer Fire Co. No. 1, $24,657.
• Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,836.
• Plains Township Fire Department, $24,384.
• Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1, $25,342.
• Pond Hill-Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Co., $22,877.
• Rescue Hose Co. No. 1, $23,151.
• Shavertown Fire Department, $24,247.
• Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $22,603.
• Sugarloaf Fire Company, Inc., $23,151.
• Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Co., $23,153.
• Swoyersville Hose Co., $23,151.
• Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, $11,094.
• Valley Regional Fire And Rescue Inc., $24,657.
• Volunteer Fire Department of Luzerne, $22,603.
• West Hazleton Fire Hose Hook and Ladder Co. No. 1, $25,342.
• West Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1, $34,788.
• White Haven Fire Co. No. 1, $23,699.
• Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department, $23,699.
• Wright Township Volunteer Firemen’s Association, $23,699.
• Wyoming Hose Co. No. 1, $22,603.
• Plains Volunteer Ambulance Association, $5,856.
• Sweet Valley Ambulance Association Inc., $5,856
• Avoca Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS, Inc., $24,238.
• Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Emergency Medical Service, $14,952.
• Freeland Northside Community Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Greater Pittston Ambulance and Rescue Association, $33,428.
• Hanover Township Community Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.
• Hughestown Hose Co. No. 1, $15,048.
• Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.
• Kingston Firemen’s Community Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Larksville Community Ambulance, $15,048.
• Mt. Jewett Area Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Nanticoke Fire Department & Community Ambulance, $15,048.
• Pittston Township Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Plymouth Borough Ambulance Association Inc., $15,048.
• Pond Hill-Lily Lake Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Shickshinny Area Volunteer Ambulance Association, $15,048.
• Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, $15,048.
• Sugarloaf Fire Co. Inc., $15,048.
• Valley Regional Fire & Rescue Inc., $15,048.
• White Haven Rescue Unit Inc., $13,028.