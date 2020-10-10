🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, said the region’s economic future is predicated on our ability to educate, train, place, attract and retain a workforce.

“This is particularly true in light of the fact that we are in the early stages of a few decades of a worker shortage,” Ooms said. “This is a national challenge because there are literally less younger people coming through the ranks than there are older people retiring. Therefore, we will be competing for workers with every other region across the country.”

As a matter of fact, Ooms said there are about 4,000 open jobs posted online for this region right now. They require all different skill levels and different educational requirements.

Ooms said this existed pre-COVID and as the economy opened up, manifested itself again.

The regions that are successful with workforce are those that will remain economically viable.

“We need to consider workforce a pipeline that begins in elementary school,” Ooms said. “Career awareness needs to begin with teachers, children and parents in elementary school. We need to create a seamless pipeline of K-20+, workforce agencies, and businesses all working together to ensure our region and our region’s businesses remain competitive and profitable.”

In June 2019, the Education & Workforce Development (Ed/WFD) and Jobs, Economy, & Economic Development (JEED) Task Forces met to discuss the release of the Economic Competitiveness report presented at Indicators 2019 and to identify a research agenda for the 2019-2020 year. This report was published in 2019.

Ooms said it was determined at that time that this upcoming year’s research should again be a joint effort because of the nature of the two task forces is inextricably linked especially since there was a workforce shortage at the time that was predicted to last at least two decades.

Based on discussion, it was decided that there were several education and workforce related sections in the economic competitiveness report that should be elevated to their own research brief and that several areas were not addressed.

With the recent economic challenges of the current pandemic, some of this research reflects economic circumstances that have been upended, at least in the short-term. However, it should be noted that the data serves as a pre COVID-19 baseline in order for us to evaluate changes.

Further, as we move through recovery and reach February 2020 economic activity, the labor shortage may be center stage again. Therefore, the information outlined in these briefs is pertinent and gives employers an opportunity to plan for the future in a more informed and thoughtful way.