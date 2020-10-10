🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Many years ago I was fishing the Lackawaxen River, standing on the shoreline, throwing a meal worm upstream and watching it float down until a nice trout snapped it up.

It was a beautiful sunny day and I was catching fish — and throwing them back.

What could be better?

The Lackawaxen River was always a great place for catching trout. I was standing just downstream from a bridge and there were no other fishermen around on this day.

I also liked to fish Shohola Falls, except a lot of eels would steal my bait and who wants to catch an eel anyway.

Well back to this one sunny day on the Lackawaxen River. As I was catching and releasing trout, I felt an itch just above my ankle. I was wearing shorts and I kept scratching, but never looking at what I was causing the itching.

After several itches, I looked down and there was a bright red circle around my leg just above the ankle and I could see something moving.

Yikes!

I sat down and squeezed the area where the movement was and, lo and behold, a tick popped out. Yes, I was bitten by a tick. I removed it and washed it off with the cold water from the Lackawaxen and never gave it another thought.

I was lucky.

As people continue to spend time outdoors during the fall months, the Wolf Administration wants to remind all of us of the dangers of tick and mosquito-borne illnesses, and to take steps to protect ourselves.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “Both ticks and mosquitoes carry a number of serious diseases. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and protect yourself from these diseases.”

The state offers several tips for us who like to venture outdoors:

Before heading outdoors, it is important to cover exposed skin, wear light-colored clothing (to aid in insect detection), tuck your pants into your socks and use an insect repellent containing 20 percent or more DEET.

You can also treat your clothing with a product containing permethrin to repel ticks.

These steps will help protect you from both ticks and mosquitoes.

Adult black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease and are the only tick species that is active during the fall and winter months in Pennsylvania. These ticks emerge during the fall and are typically active during the winter months on days where the temperature is above 40 degrees.

Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks. Then, take a shower to remove any ticks that may be attached to your skin. Carefully check your clothing and gear and put them in the dryer on high to kill any ticks.

Areas to check where ticks can become attached are:

• Under the arms.

• In and around the ears.

• Inside belly button;

• Back of the knees.

• In and around the hair;.

• Between the legs.

• Around the waist.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can include a bull’s-eye rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. It is important to know that someone who has been bitten by a tick carrying Lyme disease may not always get a bull’s-eye rash.

If you believe you have been bit by a tick, it is important to speak to a doctor immediately. Antibiotic treatment during the early stages of Lyme disease can help prevent the onset of more severe symptoms. If not treated promptly, Lyme disease may lead to severe health concerns affecting the heart, joints and nervous system.

For more information on ticks and mosquitoes, visit www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For more information on Pennsylvania’s West Nile virus control program, visit http://www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html.

Take these precautions seriously and then lead out to your favorite fishing hole, hiking trail or mountain path.

Fall is the most beautiful time of the year — we October people know the beauty of fall foliage and crisp sunny days and the awesome crunch of a juicy apple.

Now that I’m thinking about it, perhaps a drive through Shohola and a stop at the Lackawaxen River is in order.

Maybe I’ll continue on to one of my favorite places — Bethel, New York, site of the 1969 Woodstock festival and concert.

Maybe I’ll walk out into the former alfalfa field, find my favorite spot and lay down for a nap.

And I’ll be sure to be on the lookout for those ticks.