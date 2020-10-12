Local home health organizations honor frontline providers

WILKES-BARRE — Frontline healthcare providers at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center received a home run of a delivery on Thursday as representatives from Visiting Angels of Kingston, Homebound Health Services of Shavertown, and Commonwealth Home Health of Wilkes-Barre donated baseball-themed packages to more than a dozen units at the hospital.

Donation boxes contained individually wrapped, sealed food items commonly found at ballpark concession stands and novelty items like miniature baseball gloves that play music traditionally piped through organs in stadiums across the country. Each package contained enough snacks for all three shifts at the medical center.

The donors provide medical and social services in the home environment but came together because of a shared mission to support fellow healthcare workers and clinical support staff who have been at the forefront of caring for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were here in the spring, cheering on the staff, and there was so much excitement, it was inspiring,” said Carol Zalutko, director of client care, marketing and admission for Visiting Angels. “But the pandemic is still going on, and these heroes are here every day, putting their patients first, and missing out on the simple pleasures that were possible before the pandemic. We figured since they couldn’t go to the baseball game, we’d bring the game to them.”

Stephanie Rarig, Observation Unit and Critical Care nursing operations manager at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, said the visit was a kind gesture in a series of small, impactful gestures that have resonated with her teams throughout the pandemic.

“Every day, our nurses put themselves at risk to provide the best care to our community,” Rarig said. “Most of staff has trained up to be able to take care of our sickest patients affected by the virus. It’s so meaningful that the community is recognizing those efforts with compassion and respect.”

To offer support or make a donation in the fight against COVID-19, please visit Geisinger.org/fightcovid or call 800-739-6882.