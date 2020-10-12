🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District switched high school learning to remote-only for Monday following the report of one student testing positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement posted on the district website Sunday. All other schools will operate in hybrid mode Monday, with students in Group A reporting physically to their schools.

The student who tested positive was last at the high school Thursday, Oct. 8.

The notice, signed by Superintendent Thomas Duffy and time stamped 7:10 p.m., repeated the steps the district takes when a positive case is found. The district:

• Contacts the state Rapid Response Center (RRC), an organization established to direct schools and coordinate efforts with the Department of Health, Department of Education and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

• The Department of Health is in-charge with contact tracing; the district has also established communication with close contacts and families.

• In accordance with the Dallas School District Health and Safety Plan and guidance from the Department of Education, Dallas School District utilizes services from Ameristar Facility Solutions and our internal team to provide additional cleaning and sanitation of the district school building following each reported case.

While the notice makes no mention of when students will return to the high school, when cases were confirmed previously the district has always posted additional notices when any changes were made.