BERWICK — A 19-year-old man from Bloomsburg was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with an altered serial number after police investigated gunfire early Sunday morning, according to Berwick Police Chief Kenneth J. Strish.

Brandon Michael Giulian is jailed at the Columbia County Prison for lack of $50,000 bail on charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.

According to a news release from Strish:

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of East 13th and Pine streets at about 12:2 a.m. As officers arrived at the scene, witnesses reported seeing two people running away.

Officers approached two people on Heights Road where they fled in separate directions initiating a foot chase.

A 16-year-old boy from Bloomsburg was arrested near the Berwick Area School District’s baseball field.

Giulian was arrested in the area of Jessup and Martz streets, the news release says.

Police in the news release say Giulian discarded a handgun and a magazine during the foot pursuit.

Police said the handgun was a 9mm that had an altered serial number and the magazine had two rounds. Four shell casings were recovered in the area where the gunfire occurred, the news release says.

The Columbia County Juvenile Probation Department took custody of the 16-year-old boy.

Strish said there were no injuries.

By ED LEWIS

[email protected]