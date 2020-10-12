Joshua Dwayne Vanderhoff allegedly stole a vehicle in Scott Township near Bloomsburg

A Hanover Township man wanted by Plains Township police on allegations he stabbed an ex-girlfriend was captured during a traffic stop in Maryland.

Joshua Dwayne Vanderhoff, 34, of Dundee Apartments, was arrested by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office who stopped him for driving a vehicle reported stolen from C&D Waterproofing Corp. in Scott Township, Columbia County, according to a Facebook post by the Scott Township Police Department.

Police in Scott Township entered the vehicle as stolen in a law enforcement database on Oct. 6.

A day later, Oct. 7, police in Scott Township were contacted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office with information they recovered the vehicle and had Vanderhoff in custody, according to the Facebook post.

The vehicle was recovered near Route 40 in Harford County.

Vanderhoff allegedly identified himself as Dwayne Charles Vanderhoff during the traffic stop.

Online court records from Harford County say Vanderhoff was charged Oct. 7 with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, theft and false identification to authorities. He remains jailed without bail at the Harford County Detention Facility in Bel Air, Md., according to online court records.

Police in Scott Township say charges of stealing the vehicle from the waterproofing business will be filed at a later date.

“Joshua Dwayne Vanderhoff remains in custody in Maryland awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania where he will face his charges from Luzerne County and be arraigned on his pending charges through this department,” Scott Township police stated.

Scott Township police stated Vanderhoff was wearing the same clothing recorded by surveillance cameras when he was arrested driving the stolen vehicle.

Plains Township police charged Vanderhoff with three counts of simple assault, two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of reckless endangerment alleging he stabbed and slashed an ex-girlfriend during an argument on Oct. 3.

Police Chief Dale Binker told the Times Leader that Vanderhoff was a passenger in a Jeep driven by the woman when they were arguing. She pulled into a parking lot near the Rite Aid Pharmacy where Vanderhoff allegedly assaulted her, Binker said.

Binker said the woman ran into the pharmacy for help and collapsed.

Vanderhoff fled the parking lot that initiated a massive search using a police canine unit from Wilkes-Barre and a state police helicopter.