WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,426; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 2,974 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,875 cases and 134 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,254 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 173,304.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, is 239,484, with 9,117 positive cases. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, Oct. 11, and 18 new deaths reported for Monday, Oct. 12, for a total of 8,368 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,187 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,044,706 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,289 cases among employees, for a total of 29,242 at 1,007 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,345 of our total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.